Roads Are Lifelines For Unity, Growth — Umahi

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The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has disclosed that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen national connectivity through quality road infrastructure.

Umahi restated that Tinubu had approved Phase 2 of the Bodo-Bonny project, adding that the Ministry was already putting pen to paper to start work immediately.

He said that the President, in his love for the unity and progress of the country, is embracing all irrespective of region.

The minister spoke on Friday in Abuja at the Medallion Award Presentation organised by the Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridges Peace Committee in Abuja.

Umahi, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, called on the people of Bodo-Bonny communities to rally around President Bola Tinubu for his second- term ambition to complete the second section of the Bodo-Bonny Road project.

He said: “It is a bridge to opportunity, a lifeline for commerce, and a symbol of national cohesion. It connects coastal communities to the mainland, reduces insecurity, and opens doors for prosperity across the Niger Delta.’’

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“This is to tell you that Mr President loves everybody in this country, whether you are from the north or you are from the south or you are from the east or you are from the west. He is a president for all, a president who loves the unity of this nation.”

The Minister, while commending the organisers for the award, reiterated that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“So, you must make sure that you rally around Mr President to ensure continuity of this project so that by 2027 when President Armed Bola Tinubu comes back, this project will continue so that we continue to connect our people, connect our commercial activities and of course to connect our families and friends” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Bodo-Bonny Road project award ceremony, Professor Jasper Jumbo, said Nigeria has remembered the communities after a torturous 38 years of the project.

He described the gathering as a moment of reflection, recognition and celebration of a transformational vision that had long lived in the hopes of its people and has now found expression in concrete reality by the resolve of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Administration.

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Jumbo stated that the Bodo-Bonny corridor, despite being a globally significant hub for oil and gas activities, remained disconnected from the Nigerian mainland, relying heavily on water transportation.

He noted, however, that through determined leadership, sustained advocacy and collaborative commitment, the narrative began to change when the award of the contract to Messrs Gitto Construction, which could not manage the many demands of the project.

He commended the Minister for heeding the appeals of the people and facilitating approval of Phase Two of the Bodo-Bonny Road project, to link up the coastal neighbourhoods with the East-West Road.

“We are indeed amazed at this marvellous accommodation of our dreams and request.

“We remain eternally grateful and pray God to keep and strengthen our dear President, bring him back in 2027 and touch His Excellency, Mr. President on being re-elected, in 2027, to countenance the selfless/professional services of His Excellency, Senator Dave Umahi and on merit, retain him as the next as the Minister of Works to continue with his good works for Nigerians,”, he said.