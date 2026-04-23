Nigeria, Malaysian Customs Synergise To Expand N1.8tn Trade

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The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) have advanced efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on trade facilitation and border management, following high level engagements in Malaysia.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, paid an official visit to the RMCD headquarters on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) 2026.

The visit reflects growing economic ties between both countries, with Nigeria’s imports from Malaysia rising significantly from N159.9bn in 2020 to N716bn in 2024, while total trade volume hit about N1.82tn over five years.

Adeniyi was received by the Director-General of RMCD, Dato’ Haji Amran bin Haji Ahmad.

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They had discussions centred on customs modernisation, institutional collaboration, and improved border control systems aimed at enhancing efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Adeniyi stressed that the expanding trade relationship between Nigeria and Malaysia requires a more structured customs partnership.

He identified Malaysia as a key trading partner, noting that Nigeria imports products such as crude palm oil, refined palm olein, jet fuel, machinery, and other industrial goods from the Asian nation.

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He also emphasized the role of customs agencies in balancing trade facilitation with national security and economic protection.

“Despite long-standing trade relations, both countries acknowledged the absence of a formal legal framework governing customs cooperation.”

He noted that to bridge this gap, the two sides need to initiate steps toward establishing a Mutual Recognition Agreement under the framework of the World Customs Organization.

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The proposed agreement is expected to enhance trust, streamline procedures, and promote reciprocal trade facilitation.

The meeting also featured presentations on Malaysia’s evolving border management strategy, including the establishment of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

Adeniyi outlined the NCS’s Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and other initiatives aimed at improving cargo clearance efficiency, reducing transaction costs, and boosting compliance.

Both parties emphasised the need for deeper collaboration in intelligence sharing, enforcement coordination, and the deployment of technology to tackle illicit trade and transnational crime.

The NCS reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening both bilateral and multilateral partnerships as part of its broader modernisation drive.

NCS noted that “outcomes from the engagement are expected to boost operational capacity, enhance trade facilitation, and reinforce border security in support of Nigeria’s economic growth.”

The Comptroller-General also met with officials at Nigeria’s diplomatic mission and defence office in Malaysia, commending their role in promoting national interests and supporting Nigerians abroad.