Ronaldo Makes World Cup History As Portugal Beat Ghana 3:2

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ghana have lost their first FIFA 2022 game in Qatar after a controversial penalty awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal defeat the African side.

Advertisement

The match which appeared tight in the first half ended in drama for both teams.

Ronaldo scored Portugal’s first goal in the duel after he was brought down by Salisu in the 64th minute.

With the goal, the ex-Manchester United player has become the first player to score in five world cups.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after dumping Nigeria during the qualifiers in Abuja.

Ronaldo Brought Down By in the 64th minute

Advertisement

The Black Stars fought to reply Ronaldo’s goal in the 73rd minute.

But in a twist, Ghana conceded another goal five minutes later after a bad error from Baba Rahaman gave Jaoa Felix the chance to make it 2-1.

Portugal scored another goal to make it 3-1 courtesy of an 80th-minute goal by Rafael Leão.

80th-minute goal by Rafael Leão

Osman Bukari scored his first World Cup goal in the 89th minute narrowing the lead to 3-2, hence, mounting pressure on the Portuguese team.

Ghana is the only African team that have scored a goal in the 2022 World Cup.

They are last in Group H with zero points, while Portugal leads the group with three points.