Samklef Attacks Simi Over ‘Yahoo Boy’ Comment

Nigerian singer, Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has reacted to Simi’s comment on yahoo boys, saying celebrities should focus on countering bad leaders and not internet fraudsters.

The music producer made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, April 8, 2019.

According to him, artists weren’t talking about the bad governance faced in the country.

He wrote: “Nigerian artist won’t talk about bad governors. The killing of innocent lives…if the system was okay these things won’t be happening…Fake attention,” he said.

The singer further stated that he isn’t a fan of fraud but that there are bigger issues in the country. “Am not supporting fraud but is that the only problem we have. Common.”

Recall that the singer, Simi had in a live Instagram video, criticized internet fraudsters after a fan told her to leave Yahoo boys alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.

Simi then went on to tell yahoo boys that if that’s what anyone is going to use to hold her down, they should stop buying her CDs.