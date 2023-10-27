Davido Replies ‘Ungrateful’ Dammy Krane After Debt Accusation

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Award-winning musician, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has responded to his colleague, Oyindamola Emmanuel, known as Dammy Krane, after accusing him of unpaid debts.

On October 24, Dammy Krane claimed that Davido owes him royalties for their collaboration on the song “Pere” and urged the singer to settle the debt, citing the need to settle his daughter’s school fees.

But reacting on his X page on Friday, Davido referred to Dammy Krane as “ungrateful” while revealing that he never received compensation for three verses he rendered on Dammy Krane’s songs nine years ago.

The DMW record label owner identified the songs as “In Case Of Incasity,” “Gbetiti,” and “Izzue.”

He wrote, “I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career… oh yea plus my royalties, we charge now so that’s about $150k x3 a verse… also, house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless.”

I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead careeer … .. oh yea plus my royalties , we charge now so that’s about $150 k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless .. ⏳ https://t.co/ZBJPYDGc7V pic.twitter.com/z6IwfiVPb9 — Davido (@davido) October 27, 2023

In a separate tweet, Davido said, “The level of ungratefulness is alarming…lesson learnt.”

Davido further issued a warning in response to multiple debt allegations against him by different individuals.

Earlier, a businessman, Abu Salami, was said to have claimed that Davido owed him N218 million.

Instagram personality, Blessing CEO, and music producer, Samklef, also accused the singer of owing N4.5 million to Lagos celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu D Ogbonna (IVD), for a car purchase, and N1 million to a University of Lagos student.

But IVD was quick to debunk Blessing CEO’s allegation.