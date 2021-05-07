Samuel Ajibola Quits Role Of “Spiff” On The Johnsons TV Series

Nollywood Actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known as “Spiff” from his character on Africa Magic’s “The Johnsons” series has announced that will no longer be playing the role.

He said this in a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday.

“For about 10 years now, I have sacrificed my time, dedicated my life as well as all of the God-given creativity within me to serving the Spiff character on The Johnsons television series which undoubtedly for me has fulfilled its purpose.

“But as we all know nothing lasts forever and everything that has a beginning definitely has an ending and as tough as this decision has been for me to make in the past few years, the time has finally come for me to move on,” he said.

The actor said he is now in search of new challenges and other ways to provide entertainment for audiences.

He expressed his gratitude to the producers of the show for the opportunity given to him.

“I would like to thank the producers of the show for allowing me to showcase one of many sides of my limitless creative talents”, he said.

He also thanked the fans for all the years of support.

“Most importantly I would like to state that my loyalty belongs to Multichoice. What this means, in general, is that I have not quit acting. It only means I am making more time to be able to fulfill other purposes,” he said.

Ajibola played the role of Spiff on the Africa Magic series “The Johnsons” since 2013.

He began acting at the age of six when he got his first role in the Opa Williams directed movie ‘Tears for Love’.

Ajibola is also famous for being the first Nigerian child actor to win the award for Best Kid Actor for three years in a row.