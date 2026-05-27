Nigeria Will Overcome Hardship — Sanusi

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The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s security and economic challenges can be overcome, urging both leaders and citizens to work together toward lasting solutions.

Sanusi made the remarks on Wednesday during the Kano Durbar held to mark the Eid al-Adha celebration in Kano.

He acknowledged that the country is currently grappling with serious issues, including insecurity, economic hardship, and social divisions, but maintained that the situation is not beyond resolution.

“By the grace of God, there will be solutions as long as leaders ensure justice and followers support them,” he said.

The emir, who led Eid prayers at the Kano Central Eid Ground in Kofar Mata, also reminded Muslims of the spiritual significance of the festival, urging them to perform the sacrifice of rams as an act of worship and to support the less privileged.

He called on Nigerians to return to God by upholding righteous conduct, stressing that meaningful change begins with individuals.

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Sanusi further urged citizens to respect national laws, prioritise education, and pay closer attention to the upbringing of children, while also appealing for continued support for security agencies in tackling insecurity.

Among dignitaries present at the event were Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, alongside other top government officials.

In keeping with tradition, the emir rode on horseback in a colourful procession from his palace to the Eid ground and back, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors.

The durbar marked a return of the cultural spectacle after recent disruptions linked to the dispute involving Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi is also expected to host other major Sallah durbar events, including Hawan Nassarawa, Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau, and Hawan Dorayi, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kano.