Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Emerge Lagos, Ogun APC Governorship Candidates

Governors of Lagos and Ogun States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun have emerged as the winners of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Primaries held in both states on Thursday.

The contest in both states were keenly watched following recent developments.

While Sanwo-Olu’s opponent comes from the rank of former governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode, Abiodun’s apparent leaning away from former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu pitched him against Tinubu’s camp.

Abiodun had endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, prompting speculation that he would not pick the party’s ticket for a second term.

But on Thursday, both men swept to victories with Sanwo-Olu polling 1,170 of 1,182 votes cast, while Abiodun polled 1,180 votes, from the 20 local governments which produced the delegates.

While Sanwo-Olu’s challenger, Wale Oluwo, was barred from the venue of the exercise at Onikan Stadium without any official reason, Abiodun was unopposed as other contestants left the venue of the election.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Sanwo-Olu said, “I am grateful to God, the distinguished delegates and the leadership of the APC for the chance to continue the good work of governance that we have begun in our great state.

“With this resounding victory in the primary election, I am confident that we are united and ready to continue to be a beacon of hope and service to this great state.

“To the other contestants, I congratualte you for being a part of this very democratic process and invite you to join hands with me #ForAGreaterLagos.”

In Ogun State, barely few hours into the conduct of the exercise, some aspirants passed vote of no confidence on the 5-man election panel led by Chief Wale Ohu.

They declared that Chief Ohu, as the chairman of the gubernatorial primary election in the state, lacked the capacity and integrity to conduct “an objective and the impartial” gubernatorial primary election for the state on the ground that “he is a partisan politician”.

They queried the credentials of Ohu in a statement issued in Abeokuta jointly signed by Akinlade Abdulkadir and Otegbeye Olubiyi, questioning how he earned the chairmanship position of the election committee.

They alleged that previous exercises which he handled for APC in the state still accounted for the prevailing disaffection among party members.