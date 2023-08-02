Sanwo-Olu Orders Investigation Into Cause Of Elevator Failure That Killed Medical Doctor

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered immediate investigation to ascertain the cause of the failure of elevator that killed a medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso in the state.

Diaso died on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after an elevator she took developed a mechanical failure.

In a statement on his verified social media handles on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu expressed his commitment to ensuring that the investigation would be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

He said: “In light of this tragedy, I have taken immediate action to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure. It is my sincere commitment that this investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness, leaving no room for any biases or favoritism.

“Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident.

“May Dr. Vwaere Diaso’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

The governor also commiserated with the deceased family, friends and colleagues, particularly the Nigeria Medical Association, Medical Guild, doctors, and healthcare professionals in the state.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a dedicated medical professional whose life was taken due to a mechanical failure within the elevator at the Doctors’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island. It is distressing to think that such a promising young doctor had her life cut short in such a devastating manner.

“As a parent myself, I cannot help but feel the pain and sorrow that Dr. Diaso’s loved ones must be experiencing during this difficult time. My heart goes out to her parents, family members, friends, and colleagues who are grieving this profound loss.

“To the Nigeria Medical Association, the Medical Guild, and all doctors in Lagos State, I extend my deepest sympathies. Losing a fellow healthcare professional is a tremendous loss for the entire medical community,” Sanwo-Olu added.

According to reports, the elevator fell from the 10th floor of the building, while Diaso was on her way to the ground floor to pick up a delivery from a dispatch rider.

Earlier on Wednesday, house officers at the hospital protested and demanded justice for the deceased.

It was gathered that Diaso was going to complete her housemanship in two weeks before the tragic incident happened.