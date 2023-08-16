Sanwo-Olu Rewards 10 Civil Servants With N5 Million Cash Prize, New Vehicles

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded five civil servants in the junior cadre with N5 million cash prize each, while five others in the senior cadre were given a brand new Geely Mikano saloon car each.

This was part of activities marking the Year 2023 Lagos State Public Service Week, which came to the highest point on Wednesday.

The prize winners were picked by a raffle draw openly held at a special luncheon organised at Ikeja.

A total of 156 outstanding officers, adjudged to have fulfilled the requirements for the Public Service Award, were recommended for recognition out of which 10 public officers emerged as winners. The nominations cut across the mainstream service, 89 MDAs, and Local Government Service.

Among the five finalists in the junior cadre who won the governor’s N5 million cash prize were an office cleaner and two clerical staff in Grade Levels 2, 4, and 5.

Introduced 22 years ago, Public Service Week was the fourth edition to be held under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said that the awards served as motivation and encouragement for the employees in the state’s workforce to continue putting in their best efforts in the service of Lagosians.

He said: “I am delighted to acknowledge the high level of dedication, commitment and professionalism that the workforce in the Lagos State Public Service has continued to demonstrate and which have been a major factor in our achievements. Our civil servants have continuously lived up to the reputation and expectation of the quality of human resources required by a modern, vibrant, progressive, and cosmopolitan city such as Lagos.

“This luncheon is a special recognition undertaken by our administration to acknowledge the contributions of civil servants in ensuring the successful implementation of our policies and programmes, which are aimed at elevating the living conditions of our people and also creating a conducive environment for investment, job and wealth creation.

“We have always shown commitment towards improving and prioritising the welfare of our workforce for increased productivity. We remain committed to this ideal, especially in the face of the current economic hardship being experienced as a result of the difficult but inevitable measures being implemented by the Federal Government to reposition our economy on a path of sustainable growth and development.”

The governor congratulated the prize recipients for their loyalty and dedication to work, noting that the reward was to motivate them for more work.

“Our administration will continue to rely on the dedication, commitment, and loyalty of the State workforce to deliver on our mandate which is to significantly surpass our achievements in our first tenure,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, assured Sanwo-Olu of the continuous commitment and dedication of the entire state public service to effective and timely service delivery.

“I use this occasion to re-assure Mr. Governor of the continued total commitment and dedication of the entire Lagos State Public Service to effective and timely service delivery and efficient implementation of policies and programmes of the Government towards the realization of the ‘THEMES Plus’ Agenda and collective dream of a Greater Lagos Rising,” Muri-Okunola said.