Sanwo-Olu Seeks Partnership With Foreign Investors As He Meets Netherlands, Denmark Ambassadors To Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, sought continuous partnership with foreign investors.

He said the state is ready to partner and collaborate with willing countries and investors who are ready to bring investments to the state, adding that Lagos is open to business opportunities.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said that Sanwo-Olu spoke when he received the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp and Consul General, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, as well as the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sune Krogstrup and Consul General, Jette Bjerrum, respectively, on courtesy visits at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor expressed the willingness of the state to partner with the Netherlands and Denmark in the areas of renewable energy, public health and transportation, economy, environment, waste management, agriculture and food security, among others.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos deserves foreign grants and support that will make the state a truly resilient city.

Speaking earlier, Plomp said the Netherlands is ready and willing to partner with the state government for business opportunities and sustainability, as well as collaboration in the areas of waste management, rice mill, public health, agriculture and food security, among others.

Also speaking, Krogstrup, who noted that Denmark has contributed greatly to Nigeria’s economy by creating job opportunities, asked for continuous and sustained collaborations and partnerships between Denmark and Lagos.