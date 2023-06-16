Sanwo-Olu Swears-In SSG, Chief Of Staff, Deputy Chief Of Staff

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, sworn-in Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin into office as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Sanwo-Olu also sworn-in Tayo Ayinde (Chief of Staff to the governor) and Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The trio were appointed by the governor earlier this month.

Salu-Hundeyin replaced Folasade Jaji who served as Secretary to the State Government in the governor’s first term.

The new SSG is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and has over three decades experience at the Bar.

Ayinde and Soyannwo on the other hand, served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively, to the governor in his first term.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at Aausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the reappointment of the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff is a testament to their high level of performance, competence, hard work and loyalty.

“We are witnessing the first set of key members of our administration, who will assist Mr. Deputy Governor and myself in piloting the affairs of our State of Excellence and achieving our renewed goals of facilitating the rising of Greater Lagos for another four years. I congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo on their re-appointment as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

“The decision to bring you on board once again in the same capacities as done in the first term is a testament and indication to your high level of performance, competence, hard work and your unparalleled loyalty you have shown. You both are deserving of this opportunity and you earned it. Your re-appointment is a call to greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos,” he said.

The governor also said that considering the track record of Salu-Hundeyin, he has no doubt that she would be of great value to his administration.

“I also congratulate and welcome Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin on board as the new Secretary to the State Government. She is an erudite and experienced solicitor of the Supreme Court with over three decades of experience at the bar. Given her track record and proven dedication to the promotion of the interest of Lagos, which she demonstrated admirably at the NPC, I have no doubts she will be of great value to this administration.”

Sanwo-Olu reminded the appointees that their engagement must be seen as a call to serve the people in their respective roles, urging them to bring their talents and knowledge to bear on the planning, development and implementation of State policies, programmes and initiatives aimed to enhance socio-economic growth and development of Lagos

The governor told the appointees to reciprocate the opportunity given them by working hard and ensuring smooth implementation of the administration’s “THEMES Plus” development agenda across key areas that would have greater impact on the State economy and the residents.

“Our commitment to build a sustainable future for our citizens is unshaken, our will is unwavering. We will do everything on our part to ensure that we surpass all of our successes in our first tenure. The team which Mr. Deputy Governor and myself will be putting together will ensure that every fibre we have will be put into the service of Lagos State,” he added.