NJC Dismisses Petition Against Ex-Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili, Others, Recommends Fresh Judicial Appointments
The National Judicial Council, under the leadership of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, GCON, has dismissed petitions against several current and retired judges including former Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.
In a statement on Friday, the NJC said it considered reports from various investigation committees and preliminary complaints assessment committees on petitions written against thirty-three (33) judicial officers in the Court of Appeal and State High Courts.
The NJC said it agreed with the committees’ recommendations to establish investigation committees against seven judges of different states, although it did not mention the names of those to be probed.
Dismissing the petitions against 26 others, the council held they were dismissed for lack of diligent prosecution, among other reasons.
The council wrote, “Petition against the remaining Judicial Officers were either dismissed for lack of merit, lack of diligent prosecution, withdrawal of the petition, being subjudice and for the subject judge having retired from service.
“The dismissed petitions were written against Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili, Rtd Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justices A. R. Barka, James G. Abundaga, O. O. Olasumbo Goodluck, Ibrahim A. Andetur-Yangs of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justices F. O. Liman, A. R. Mohammed, H. A. A. Dashen, Peter Lifu, F. O. G. Ogunbanjo, A. Lewis Allagoa, D. E. Osiagor all of the Federal High Court;
“Others are Hon. Justice Theresa O. Diai, Chief Judge, Delta State, Hon. Justices S. B. Belgore, K. N. Ogbonnaya Jude Onwuegbuzie, Edward Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Hon. Justices Joseph I Acha, Vesty O. Eboreime, both of High Court, Edo State, Hon. Justices Thelma Adanna Achom, Elvis A. Ngene of the Ebonyi State High Court, Hon. Justices A. B. Usman, M. M. Abubakar of Bauchi State High Court, Hon. Justice O. A. Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Oladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court, Justice Gegele A. Hammed of Kwara State High Court, Justice K. N. Udobong of Akwa-Ibom State High Court, Justice B. C. Iheka, Imo State High Court, Justice M. A. Zandai High Court, Borno State, Justice Mohammed Shinkafi of Zamfara State High Court, Justice R. S. Ladoja of the Kaduna State High Court and Justice M. S. A. Mohammed of the High Court of Niger State.”
Furthermore, the Council recommended thirty-seven (37) judicial officers for appointment to the President and seven Governors as Justices of the Court of Appeal, Heads of Court and Judges of the High Court and Customary Courts of Appeal.
Below is the list:
NINE (9) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL
Justice Asma’u Musa Mainoma
Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi
Justice Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun
Justice Binta Fatima Zubair
Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari
Justice Peter Chudi Obiora
Justice Okon Efreti Abang
Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang
Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu
CHIEF JUDGE, KANO STATE HIGH COURT
i) Justice Dije Abdu Aboki
CHIEF JUDGE, EDO STATE HIGH COURT
i) Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa
CHIEF JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE HIGH COURT
i) Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
i) Justice Catherine Ngozi Ojugbana-Orishedere
THREE (3) JUDGES, BENUE STATE HIGH COURT
i) Lilian Ngusuur Terseer-Tsumba
ii) Patrick Eka Oche
iii) Ukande Mvendaga Peter
FIVE (5) JUDGES, DELTA STATE HIGH COURT
i) Ossai Rita Ngozi
ii) Aforkeya Obomejero
iii) Adolor Sunny Onorieukuhakpo
iv) Samuel Ifeanyi Okeleke
v) Umuko Aboyowa Godwin
EIGHT (8) JUDGES, EDO STATE HIGH COURT
i) Ovenseri Otamere
ii) Obayuwana Osarenren Mathias
iii) Edoghogho Eboigbe
iv) Ojo Maureen Osa
v) Bright Eraze Oniha
vi) Ehinon Anthony Okoh
vii)Godwin Jeff Okundamiya
viii) Osayande Ikwuemosi Awawu
FOUR (4) JUDGES, KATSINA STATE HIGH COURT
i) Nuradeen Abdulmumeen
ii) Halima Lawal Bagiwa
iii) Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari
iv) Sanusi Ma’aruf Aminu
JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE
i) Iortyer Vihilun Fidelis
JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
i) Gbakeji Michael Emakpor
ii) Uraih Tracy Patricia Ifeanyi
JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN
i) Sofowora Oriyomi Abiodun