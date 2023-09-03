Sanwo-Olu Takes Over Medical Care Of Boy With Missing Intestine

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken over the medical care of Adebola Akin-Bright, a 13-year-old boy, whose small part of his intestines was allegedly missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday when he paid an unscheduled visit to Adebola and his mother, Deborah Abiodun, at the Pediatric Ward of LASUTH.

“In response to the need to save the life of the boy, who has been undergoing treatment at LASUTH for over a month, Governor Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital on Sunday promised to do everything humanly possible to save Adebola Abiodun’s life.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu after listening to both the mother of the child and the doctor who was in charge of Adebola’s case, said what is paramount is the life of the 13-year-old boy and therefore he will take up the case.

“Responding, Adebola’s mother, Deborah Abiodun expressed her appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the visit and for taking up the medical care of her promising young boy,” a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said on Sunday.

“The Governor pledged to take over his medical care by pulling all medical expertise from LASUTH and other resources to save the boy’s life,” the statement added.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the mother of the patient, Abiodun, had earlier pleaded with the state governor to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestines after undergoing corrective surgery for intestinal obstruction in July at the government hospital.

Abiodun said her son was referred to LASUTH from Obitoks Medical Centre, Alimosho, where he had undergone surgery previously for a ruptured appendix, and another surgery for intestinal obstruction.

She alleged that after the corrective surgery at LASUTH, to her surprise, she was informed by the Consultant that her son’s small intestine was missing.

However, reacting, LASUTH denied culpability in the alleged missing intestines of Adebola.

The hospital stated that during the reconstructive surgery that its consultant paediatric surgeon and team carried out, certain strange and shocking findings were observed.

According to LASUTH, the mother of the patient was informed about the findings, “which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial. At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.”

