Saraki-Copying-Atiku-Receives-N40m-Presidential-Forms-Donation-From-Group

A coalition of young Nigerian professionals led by one Abubakar Danmusa has purchased N40 million presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Saraki, who disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday, lauded the professionals for going out of their way to “rally their friends, family, and coworkers, made contributions of N500,000 to N2 million to reach their desired goal.”

According to him, “this symbolic gesture, a first of its kind in the history of our nation, is also a challenge to me. Now, I promise to work twice as hard as I originally intended. I promise to meet the yearning and aspirations of all our young people to run a modern government.”

The former Kwara governor promised that if elected president, all the Ministers of State in his Cabinet will be experienced young people who are under the age of 35.