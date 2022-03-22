MultiChoice Increases DSTV, GOtv Subscription By 14%, Blames High Operating Cost

MultiChoice, the parent company of DSTV and GOtv, has increased the price of subscriptions of their packages by over 14 per cent.

The hike will take effect from April 1, according to the parent company.

The South Africa-owned company is implementing the increase few weeks after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ordered Multichoice to introduce a price lock and toll-free customer lines for its customers.

The FCCP had in a statement on March 18, accused MultiChoice of ‘abuse of dominance’ in the Nigerian market.

The FCCPC had said, “For the purpose of ensuring that any material changes in key terms with respect to value propositions including, but not limited to cost or price, on account of its dominance, and to prevent consumers from being otherwise exploited, including by the conduct of other players in the market.

“MultiChoice shall introduce additional features prior to any proposed or contemplated changes in terms and conditions as identified in this Order to the extent that such change in price constitutes an increase in what consumers pay, regardless of any value addition.”

A price lock option, the FCCPC said, would allow Nigerian subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions.

But MultiChoice told its customers in a notice that the price increase was necessitated by Nigeria’s inflation.

It said, “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

Multichoice said its DStv Premium package has been increased to N21,000 from the N18,400 previously charged; Compact + is now N14,250 as against the N12,400.

Compact bouquet has been increased N9,000 up from N7,900; Confam N5,300 as against N4,615; Yanga N2,950 compared to the N2,565. Padi has also been increased from N1,800 to N2,150.

The DSTV Business package has been raised to N2,669, while Xtraview + PVR access fee is now N2,900) up from N2500.

The new prices for the GOtv package are: Gotv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.