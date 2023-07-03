Saudi Football Clubs Eye More Premier League Top Managers As Steven Gerrard Becomes Al-Ettifaq Head Coach

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Saudi Pro-league has set sight on hiring top managers from the English premier league as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old had said in June he would not be taking up a job offer in the country when he confirmed he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer.”

But the former Rangers coach made a U-turn on Monday when he was appointed the manager of Al-Ettifaq, one of the top teams in Saudi Arabia.

“Without a doubt, Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” Khalid Al-Dabal, the club’s chairman said during the announcement.

Gerrard has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club, which finished seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season.

Since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October 2022, Gerrard has been out of work.

Advertisement

The league has been splashing money to buy and hire top players and coaches since 2022 when Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr.

Since the transfer window opened, the league has seen former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Chelsea trio N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy leaving England for the Arabian league.

Also, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic has joined Al-Nassr from Italy.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is also being targeted but he has so far reportedly turned down a £17m offer to coach Al-Hilal.

There are fears in England that with heavy financial muscle, the Pro-league could tap away A-list players and coaches, which could leave the English premier league less competitive.