Scores Injured As Stage Collapses At Kano Governor’s Swearing-in Ceremony

An unspecified number of people were on Monday injured in Kano State during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor, Abba Yusuf.

Reports monitored on Channels Television showed the ceremony was well underway when the incident happened.

The ceremony was taking place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofa Mata, and was attended by a large crowd.

THE WHISTLER observed that Yusuf was joined on the podium by the acting Chief Judge, when suddenly the stage collapsed. The two were safe, according to the reports.

Another report says some people were injured but the ceremony went on as Yusuf was sworn in as the next governor of the state to take over from Abdullahi Ganduje.

He vowed after the exercise that he would probe his predecessor, who left behind over N240 billion in debt.