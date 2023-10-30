‘Security Operatives Shot At Me’ — Rivers Gov Fubara Vows To Resist Impeachment

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to resist any attempt by the state’s House of Assembly to impeach him unjustly.

This comes as Governor Fubara accused security operatives of shooting at him while on his way to the Rivers Assembly after it was razed by suspected hoodlums on Sunday night.

THE WHISTLER reported that the alleged impeachment plot against Fubura is coming amid an alleged rift between the governor and his predecessor and political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We woke up this morning with very troubling news. We have gone to the assembly to see for ourselves what has happened.

“On my way there, I was shot at directly by the O.C. operation, whatever they call it, directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one way or the other. Either you die inside your house, or you die on the road by something.

“So, my journey today is whatever it is that wants to happen, let it happen. If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I am not the first, and neither will I be the last. Hold on, I am only saying if it happens. But what is important is any attempt that is not justified, will be resisted.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people that offence (I committed). That is what I want. Come out and tell the people of Rivers that offence that Fubara committed.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers Assembly impeached its Majority Leader, Edison Ehie, on Monday amid ongoing plots to remove Governor Fubura from office.

THE WHISTLER’s attempts to get the reaction of the Rivers police spokesperson, Grace Irenge-Koko, were unsuccessful as several phone calls put across to her phone were not answered.