JUST IN: 24 Of 32 Rivers House Members Serve Impeachment Notice On Fubara

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The political crisis rocking Rivers State has taken a sharp turn as 24 of the 32 members of the State Assembly have reportedly served an impeachment notice on the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The notice which was delivered by the Clerk of the House followed the removal of the Majority Leader of the House, who’s said to be loyal to the governor.

Advertisement

In the pictures sent to THE WHISTLER on Monday showing proceedings in the House, members could be seen raising their hands to vote yes when the speaker put the issue of impeachment notice to vote.

It was gathered that only 24 members gathered for the impeachment process as others said to be loyal to the governor stayed away out of fear.

The impeachment proceedings is being held at a makeshift venue after the burning of the State Assembly Complex on Sunday night.