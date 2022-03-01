Senate Confirms Prof Bindawa As NCC Non-Executive Commissioner

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa as a Non-Executive Commissioner on the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Nomination of Professor Mansur Anwalu Bindawa is Confirmed as New Non-Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission,” a tweet from the Senate read.

The confirmation of Bindawa followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Communications which did not indict him.

The report was presented by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe representing Kwara Central on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is representing Lagos Central.

Oloriegbe, acknowledged that his nomination is consistent with the provisions of Sections 5(3); 8(1); and 11(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

According to him, Bandiwa met all the statutory requirements necessary for his appointment as Non-Executive Commissioner on the NCC Board.

He said the nominee has not been indicted by any administrative/judicial panel or court of law for abusing previous office held.