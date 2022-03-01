Constitution Amendment: Osinbajo’s Wife Leads Women’s Agitation For Increased Participation In Governance

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday led women’s group to the National Assembly to demand an increase in the number of women participating in governance.

Recall that wife of the president, Aisha Buhari had last month attended the proceeding on the floor of the Senate where she gave support to increased women participation in governance.

The VP’s wife was at the Senate to witness the voting process on the 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

She was accompanied to the Senate chamber by the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulin Tallen, Director General of Women Development Centre and other women leaders.

Some of the women who came to call for increased participation were seen with placards which had various inscriptions such as ‘More appointive position for women,’ ‘securing our future today,’ ‘the time is now,’ and ‘the constitution women want-35 per cent in party leadership,’ among others.

The VP who addressed the women expressed optimism that they will get more inclusion in governance.

“Women are going to get what they want,” she said,

The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Ayuba Wabba, who also led workers to the parliament said, “We are so delighted that women are becoming more conscious of their rights. Women certainly are our mothers and therefore, nobody will deny his mother.

“That is why we’ve aligned also with the position of the Nigerian women. We are here in large numbers, the first item we tabled was the issue that concerns our women. And we have encouraged the National Assembly to do the right thing.

“This is just the beginning we are going to every state, every local government, and every ward, and we have said clearly every politician at the state will answer his name.

“We have the number; with 10 million people we can decide the fate of any member of the National Assembly.”

