Advertisement

The Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has approved of Mr Godwin Emefiele re-appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The approval came after the committee on Wednesday, while screening the CBN Boss for a second term dismissed the allegations that a purported N500 billion was missing or stolen from the bank.

While screening Emefiele, the chairman of the committee Rafiu Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction with his first tenure as the CBN governor stating that the corruption allegation was just a plot to bring him down.

Advertisement

“I do not have any question for the Governor. I am overwhelmed. I wish you well and pray for you. May God continue to guide you.

“Now, we know the reason why there are some videos on social media because in Nigeria, once you are a good person, some people will always try to bring you down. We will expeditiously take a report to the chamber for consideration. You can take a bow.” Ibrahim said.

Following the chairman’s final note on the screening, senator Philip Aduda representing FCT congratulated Emefiele saying, “mine is to wish you well and to pray to God almighty to grant you wisdom so that you can put the economy of this county on a pedestal of hope and prosperity. Congratulations.”

Several other senators joined with Aduda to commend the CBN governor for a job well done as well as congratulate him on his re-appointment.