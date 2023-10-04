SENATE: Ministerial Nominee Who Slumped, Two Others Scale Screening Exercise

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointments of three ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu.

The three confirmed nominees are:

Jamila Bio-Ibrahim (Kwara State). Balarabe Abbas (Kaduna State). Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State)

The confirmation brings the total number of ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet to 48, as the Senate had previously approved 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominations put forth by President Tinubu on August 7.

THE WHISTLER reported an unexpected incident that occurred during the screening session when Abbas, who was nominated to replace former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, slumped.

The situation forced the Senate to go into a brief closed-door session.

Meanwhile, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, born in 1986 and representing Kwara State, expressed her commitment to serving Nigeria.

She expressed belief in the potential of Nigerian youths and her desire to contribute to nation-building in Tinubu’s administration because it prioritizes youth empowerment

Bio-Ibrahim also pledged to create opportunities for the youth to access education, self-development, and entrepreneurship, harnessing their potential talents.

The Senate spokesperson , Senator Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed that Balarabe Abbas, the nominee who had slumped during the screening, was successfully revived.