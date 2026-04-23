Senate Confirms Darma Minister

Nigeria
By Eucharia Chionye NEWMAN
Muttaqha Rabe Darma

The Senate confirmed Muttaqha Darma on Thursday as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The confirmation of Darma was a sequel to the screening session, with questions and answers.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Muttaqha Rabe Darma as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

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Akpabio, who read the communication from President Tinubu, thereafter referred it to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative action, with a directive to report back as soon as practicable.

Details later…

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