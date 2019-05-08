Senate Presidency: Civil Society Group Throws Weight Behind Goje

Advertisement

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, a group under the auspices of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative which represents the interest of the army of unemployed youth in the country has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of Sen. Danjuma Goje saying he has the required legislative and administrative finesse to rebuild the Nigeria of our dreams and compliment the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At a meeting in Abuja today, the President of the group Comrade Solomon Adodo said the support given to Sen. Goje was borne out of a genuine desire to add impetus towards bringing about a leadership that will effectively drive legislative processes, functions, activities and programmes that will accelerate national development while combating unemployment and the crimes spring from it.

Comrade Adodo also emphasised the sterling qualities of Sen. Goje which he enumerated as encompassing hardwork, experience, expertise, competence, commitment to overall national development and political versatility.

He also said the track record of achievements left behind by Sen. Goje when he presided over the affairs of Gombe state are clear testimony to Midas touch and development oriented leadership.

“I am fully aware that there are other contenders to this seat. But our coalition has chosen to pitch tent with Sen. Danjuma Goje. This decision is as a result of his incontrovertible track records which fuel our conviction and belief in his ability to deliver on any given or assigned task.

“As a Governor of Gombe state for two terms, he ensured due diligence, commitment, dedication to duty brought the state out of the woods to the modern status it now occupies in the comity of States in the nation. It is on record that Gombe State enjoyed significant peace and security throughout the tenure of Sen. Goje and this opened the space for economic growth and jobs creation. We want the same replicated at the national level”.

” We have also carefully reviewed his contribution to legislative business in particular and the nation by extension which earned him the Chairmanship of Budget and Appropriation Committee. By allocating resources to the most critical sectors of the nation, he has impacted positively on the economic and infrastructural base of the country.

“We are optimistic that, the tested, trusted, ready, willing and available compatriot will deploy such energy to stabilise the Senate and place it on the path to successful deliberations and quality legislation. We therefore appeal to all Senators-elect across Party vote Sen. Goje as the President of the 9th Senate” Adodo emphasised.

Goje is representing Gombe Central Senatorial district of Gombe state.