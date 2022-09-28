Senate President Will Not Return To NASS As Court Declares Machina APC Candidate For Yobe North

The Federal High Court sitting in Yobe, Damaturu has upheld Bashir Machina as the substantive Yobe North senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to publish his name as the winner of the senatorial poll in the state.

Bashir Machina instituted the action following Senate President, Ahmad Lawan’s insistence that he must represent the zone.

Recall that Lawan, even though he did not participate in the election initially due to his contest for the APC presidential ticket, wanted Machina to cede the ticket to him after losing the presidential primary.

But the presiding judge, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, barred Lawan from parading himself as the winner.

Unless the judgment is overturned, Lawan will not return to the senate in 2023.