Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Abandons YPP, Defects To APC

Sole senator on the platform of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He abandoned YPP on Thursday on the floor of the Senate during plenary in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Ubah was the sole senator of the party in the upper house while the party had two members in the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

His defection is the first in the 10th Assembly.

Ubah said in the letter to his colleagues that he left YPP due to “irreconcilable differences.”

He was immediately given a seat among the majority members after the letter was read following order from the presiding officer.

With the defection, APC has 60 senators while the opposition has 49 senators in the 10th Senate.