‘Atiku Is A Hypocrite’ — Tinubu Tells Supreme Court To Dismiss Appeal

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed his election victory.

Tinubu’s lawyers argue that Atiku’s appeal is hypocritical and lacks in merit.

In his main appeal, Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, wants the apex court to set aside the judgment of the lower court, arguing that his allegations of corrupt practices, non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery are germane constitutional issues.

Uche further argued that the lower court engaged in a miscarriage of justice while using some uncomplimentary remarks against his client.

However, in Tinubu’s reply through his lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun SAN, asked the apex court to note that Atiku was attempting to repeat the same attitude he depicted at the PEPC (before his case was struck out) when his lawyers are trying to fish for evidence during the pendency of their petition contrary to relevant laws.

Olanipekun held that even up to the point of appeal to the apex court, Atiku’s legal team was still seeking to bring new evidence (that is, the Chicago State University academic records) in violation of rules of court.

He asked the court to refuse admitting any fresh evidence so long as it was not tendered at the lower court.

Olanipekun also drew the court’s attention to the remark of the PEPC when they held that it “must also not fail to point out that the petitioners were only being clever by half” with their claims against Tinubu’s election.

Furthermore, Tinubu’s lawyers argued that Atiku was being hypocritical by challenging the president’s election on the one hand, and calling for a rerun between himself and Tinubu on the other.

Olanipekun stated further, “We cannot draw the curtain on this brief, without drawing the Supreme Court’s attention to another hypocritical relief being claimed by the appellants in their petition, and more particularly, that in their supplication before the Supreme Court, they are asking that their reliefs be granted. The alternative relief (e) put forth by the appellants at the lower court reads thus: An Order directing the 1st respondent to conduct a second election (run-off) between the 1st Petitioner and the 2nd Respondent.

“Undoubtedly, this relief has exposed the pretentious attitude of the appellants, both at prosecuting their case at the lower court and before this Honourable Court.

“Here are the same set of appellants alleging non-qualification of the respondent, via the backdoor, that is, through their reply, on the one hand, and on the other hand, praying this Honourable Court to nullify the presidential election of 25h February, 2023 and direct a second election between the 1st petitioner and the respondent.”

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment on Atiku, Peter Obi, and Allied Peoples Movement’s appeals in the coming weeks.