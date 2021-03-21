Senator Mark Warns Against Attempt On Governor Ortom’s Life

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The former President of the Senate, David Mark, has warned those after the life of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, not to take for granted, “the receptive and accommodating lifestyle of the people” of the state.

In a reaction to the attack on the Governor’s convoy by persons suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen, the former Senate President said that the brazen attack is a “malady that must be stopped.”

He also warned that the accommodating lifestyle of the people of the state must not be “construed or mistaken for weakness.”

He also lamented that “if a state Governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would they not do to the ordinary citizens,” Senator Mark condemned the deteriorating security situation in the country, as he insisted that the “federal government and all the security agencies must of a necessity come to terms with the painful reality of the unabating insecurity in the land and resolve to end it”.

This is as he regretted that the deteriorating security situation in the country has “ become scandalous and making Nigeria a subject of ridicule before other nations.

“If our government and security operatives can no longer guarantee people’s safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self-help.

“That is the situation, we cannot contemplate and must not be allowed to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic,” he emphasized.

Senator Mark however called on the governor “not to be deterred by the incident but should rather spur him to beef up security and welfare for the citizens of the state, adding that he has lived up to his oath of office to wit; defend and protect the lives and property of Benue people without compromise.”

The former number three citizen called on the Benue people to be security conscious at all times, just “as he told them to provide useful information to security operatives of any suspected activity believed to be unlawful or anti-society.”

He also tasked security operatives to step up to the challenges of securing lives and property to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help.

Governor Ortom was said to have been ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits along Tyo-MU Makurdi/Gboko road on Saturday.

The attackers were however repelled by the firepower of the security operatives attached to the governor’s convoy