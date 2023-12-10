Senators Donate N109m To Kaduna Airstrike Victims

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the National Assembly have donated the sum of N109 million to the victims of the error bombing in Kaduna State.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, disclosed this on Sunday while at the Kaduna Government House along with a high-power delegation of the legislature.

Advertisement

Their visit comes a day after the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani received a donation of N58 million from the Northern Senators who visited him over the tragic incident.

No fewer than 85 civilians were reportedly killed and many injured after an airstrike targeted at terrorists in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the state erroneously hit the civilians.

The situation sparked varying conversations as stakeholders and security experts queried the expertise of the Nigerian Army to execute successful air operations and its intelligence-gathering coordination in fighting insurgents.

Consequently, stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have demanded that the victims be compensated and a thorough and independent investigation be carried out to ascertain the reasons for failed airstrikes by the military.

Advertisement

In the last eight years, over 300 civilians including children have been reportedly killed due to failed air operations by the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Air Force.