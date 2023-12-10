Reactions As Aston Villa Dim Arsenal’s Title Hope With 1-0 Victory

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aston Villa continued their impressive run with a stunning 1-0 win over Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s men followed up the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday to record another statement win to the delight of their fans.

Advertisement

John McGinn finished off Bailey’s cross superbly to give the hosts the lead in the seventh minute.

Aston Villa have now recorded a record 15 consecutive home win in the Premier League.

Havertz thought he had equalised for Arsenal in the second half only for the strike to be ruled out for handball.

Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery was delighted with his team’s performance against Arsenal.

Advertisement

“I’m feeling very, very good and very happy, we are connecting with our supporters and the positive energy transmits to us. Today, we needed it because we were tired after the game on Wednesday.

“We competed well and had a strong defensive structure. We were speaking about the necessity to keep a clean sheet against City and Arsenal. It is amazing to keep them. Today, we were lower than we wanted, but we needed to compete, and we did.

“We are increasing mentality and believing how we can be stronger and increase our communication. We will have a lot of work to do to increase more.

“We want to be in the top eight teams, but a lot of teams want to be there. In the beginning, there were seven top teams, but we will fight to be in there. While we are in, we can be excited and motivated to get it.”

Emery refused to accept that Aston Villa are in the Premier League titles race.

Advertisement

“I will speak again when we are in game 30-32, and if we are in the same position as now, then maybe I can speak about it.

“At the start, we are not a contender. It is only game 16. We are in (the top four) and must try to keep it. It is difficult. We are not dominating matches like we are here.”

Aston Villa goalscorer, opens up on the sensational strike.

“I actually had an exact same chance in one of the Europa Conference League games. Leon has cut it across the exact same, I’ve tried to lay it off on my right foot.

“We’ve got a lot of staff behind the scenes who analyse that stuff and say if that happens again, turn on your right and shoot with your left. Just in that split second, I managed to do that

“I didn’t get the cleanest of strikes, but it managed to go in the corner, and I’m just delighted.”

Advertisement

Arteta’s Reaction To Aston Villa Defeat

“Really good performance. I thought we were better team and didn’t deserve to lose game at all, but this is football.”

“They are a really good side. They are in a really good moment right now, and I congratulate them. That’s what we have to do.”

“I’m really proud of the way the team played in this stadium against this team. We deserved to win the game, but you have to be better in the boxes, and things have to go your way as well.”

Arteta has encouraged his players to move on after a good performance but a frustrating result.

“I just told them ‘pull your head up because the way you played’ I see many, many teams come here and I haven’t seen many do what we have done to them today but the result is not there but certainly the way we played it was there.”

Aston Villa will be hoping to continue their impressive form when they take on Brentford next Sunday, while Arsenal will welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium on the same day.