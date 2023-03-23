Seplat Sues Retired Founder Orjiako For Fraudulent Use Of Company’s Letterhead

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Seplat Energy Plc has cut ties with founder, A.B.C. Orjiako and Amaze Limited for transacting on behalf of the company without the approval of the board after retirement.

The energy company said it has also commenced legal action against its retired founder and Amaze Ltd.

The company made the disclosure in a filing seen by THE WHISTLER on Thursday and signed by Mr. Basil Omiyi, Independent Chairman, on behalf of the entire Board of Seplat Energy PLC.

The company said, “Seplat Energy Plc (Seplat Energy or the Company) announces the termination with immediate effect of the Consultancy Agreement between the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary and its co-founder, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako, acting through Amaze Limited.

“Under the Consultancy Agreement, Dr. Orjiako was obliged to provide defined assistance with certain external stakeholder engagements following his retirement from the Board after the 2022 Annual General Meeting in May 2022.”

Orjiako first resgined in November 2021, eight days after Zenith Bank Plc received an order from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos blocking Seplat from transacting with its embattled founder, Orjiako.

He however retired at the annual general meeting of the company in May 2022.

However, the company said he was awarded a consultancy role in Seplat which he allegedly abused.

Seplat said, “The termination follows the suspension of the Consultancy Agreement on 13 February 2023, as unanimously approved by the Board of Directors, following repeated warnings about breaches of a material nature, such as unilaterally making significant commitments on Seplat’s letterhead without prior Board authority or knowledge.

“This course of action was necessary to protect the Company and its Shareholders, Directors, and Officers from potential and increasing liability arising from the conduct of the Consultants, Dr. Orjiako and Amaze Limited.

“The Company has commenced legal action against Dr Orjiako and Amaze Limited at the Federal High Court in Abuja, to seek appropriate legal remedies. Seplat Energy reiterates its commitment to high standards of corporate governance across all areas of its business.

“The matter is now sub judice and awaiting resolution by the Court.”