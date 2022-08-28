Sex-For-Marks: University Suspends Religious Studies HoD Declared Wanted By ICPC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has suspended a lecturer, Dr Olaniran Balogun, who was declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

The Deputy Registrar, Media and Corporate Relations, Gbenga Omilola, said this on Sunday.

The ICPC had some days ago declared Balogun wanted for allegedly abusing his office and demanding gratification.

Based on this, the university management said it had relieved Balogun of his position and had placed him on interdiction until he cleared himself of all allegations of misdemeanors brought against him by the anti-corruption agency agency.

Omilola said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, had approved the appointment of Dr Kayode Olusanya, as the new Head, Department of Religious Studies, to replace Balogun.

The statement read, “Dr Balogun is currently under investigation for the alleged misdemeanor and has since been relieved of his position as the Head of Department, Religious Studies.

“He has also been placed on interdiction until he clears himself of the various allegations levelled against him by the ICPC.

“The university management would continue to do all within its powers to protect the good name and image the university has built for itself over the years.

“The university would therefore not condone any act of indiscipline and corrupt practice by any of its staff member. Dr Balogun is further advised to immediately honour the invitation of the ICPC to clear himself of the allegations against him.”

The ICPC had earlier issued a warrant of arrest on the lecturer.

The ICPC in a statement on its portal said Balogun has been declared wanted in connection with a suspected case of demand for gratification and abuse of office.

The statement read partly, “He has refused to honour several invitations extended to him through the authorities of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“Accordingly, a warrant of arrest has been issued for his immediate arrest. He is advised to report himself to any of the ICPC state offices in either Lagos, Ibadan or the nearest police station.”