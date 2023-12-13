Shake-Up In Aviation As Tinubu Sacks FAAN, NAMA, NIMET, NCAT Heads, Orders EFCC To Probe NCAA Boss

In a major shake up on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu approved leadership changes across aviation agencies in the country.

Tinubu sacked the Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as the Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Also, the President suspended Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, while ordering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an “unfettered investigation” into allegations against him.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, announced the leadership changes in a statement.

According to Ngelale, Capt. Chris Najomo has been appointed to assume the role of Acting Director-General of the NCAA.

Additionally, Tinubu has removed and replaced the rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), pending a permanent appointment.

According to Ngelale, the shake-up aims to “uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people” as the foremost priorities for aviation leadership.

Citing the “high cost of underperformance,” Tinubu further directed that aviation regulators must quickly establish “world-class policy design, implementation and regulatory frameworks” aligned with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The appointments all took immediate effect on Wednesday, Ngelale stated.