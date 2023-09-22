SHOCKING! Doctor Who Performed Surgery On Boy With Missing Intestine Not A Surgeon – Lagos Assembly

254 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Doctor Abayomi Baiyewu of Obitoks Hospital who performed surgeries twice on the late Adebola Akin-Bright is not a qualified surgeon.

This revelation was made by Noheem Adams, chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the small intestines of the 13-year-boy who died on Tuesday.

Adebola died after two surgeries performed at Obitoks Hospital and a corrective surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Adams said during investigation, the committee learnt from Baiyewu that he is not a surgeon but only relied on his experience as a medical doctor.

He also said Baiyewu, whose testimonies were recorded, told the committee that he did not carry out any medical examination on the boy before the first surgery which he did himself adding that he only relied on the report from a hospital the patient was first taken to.

Noheem said after Baiyewu did the first surgery, the boy continued to complain about stomach pain and was taken back to Obitoks Hospital where Baiyewu carried out another round of surgery by himself.

Following more complications, Noheem said the boy was taken to LASUTH where it was confirmed that part of his intestine was missing.

The lawmaker said as a doctor, Baiyewu should have taken the excised part of the boy’s body to a pathological department for a test, but that “Dr. Baiyewu told the committee that the body parts were mistakenly discarded,” and that the doctor had planned to do a third surgery before the boy was taken to LASUTH.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the state police command for the arrest of Baiyewu.

Obasa further asked the committee to look into other grey areas including inviting officials of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) which has the law-backed responsibility to monitor private hospitals operating in the State.

The Speaker further asked the committee to review the extant law so as to know if it should be amended just as he said private hospitals can be made to always report their activities to the government at all times.

The House, however, commiserated with the bereaved family, while the Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda called for the sealing of the hospital.