Diphtheria: Jigawa State Records 10 Deaths, 2 Confirmed Cases In Zero Dose LGAs

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Jigawa State Ministry of Health has verified a potential diphtheria outbreak in 14 Local Government Areas of the state, with 10 deaths and two confirmed cases.

Advertisement

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Salisu Mu’azu said this while taking questions from journalists.

Mu’azu stated that of the 10 suspected dead, two confirmed cases, and 91 suspected recorded cases in the state.

He said, so far, two cases have been confirmed in Kazaure and Jahun local government areas.

He stated, “The epidemic had been recorded in areas with zero doses of rotten immunisation in the affected local government areas in the state.”

He also informed that several samples from suspected cases had been sent to Abuja for confirmation.

Advertisement

Mu’azu said there has been an outbreak of a disease in Jigawa, which borders Kano and Yobe states, causing the state’s minister to be watchful and put in a lot of effort to address the endemic issue.

According to Ma’azu, the ministry has already gathered the relevant information and statistics in the affected areas and has updated the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Disease Control (NDC) for further action.

The state government’s permanent secretary is preparing to distribute vaccines in the state as soon as the vaccine arrives.

He further attributed the outbreak to the COVID-19 pandemic that had distracted healthcare services and also put a halt to access to vaccines, thereby leading to zero-dose children.

According to the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), Kano constitutes about 80 per cent of diphtheria outbreaks, making it the highest state in Nigeria with the disease burden.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Clinic explained that diphtheria is a contagious infection caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

The bacterium releases a toxin that causes a buildup of grey tissue in the throat, leading to problems with swallowing and breathing and even death.