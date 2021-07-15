Silicon Review Names Successory Nigeria Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies

United States Based companies review magazine, Silicon Review, has named Succesory Nigeria Limited among top 50 fastest growing companies in its 2021 edition.

SNL, is a Nigerian based consulting firm focused on local and international research, capacity building, management services, and developmental programmes.

Silicon Review said, “Successory plays a strong role in the management consulting sector, emphasizing agriculture value chain and public sector research.”

The Kaduna based firm which has branches across the country was founded in 2010 by Dr Steve Ogidan.

Ogidan, who is the Chief Executive Officer, established the firm to focus on key areas of training and manpower development, business development, services and management consultancy, public sector research and advisory as well as financial empowerment and inclusion programmes.

Ogidan told THE WHISTLER that the firm will keep pursuing its vision of delivering efficient and world class industry solutions.

The CEO, while reacting to the recognition, said, “Of course we’re excited that international organizations are giving us due recognition for what we’re doing, our professionalism and the satisfaction we give clients through our unique approach to problem solving.

“Our focus is to keep delivering efficient and world class industry solutions for our clients.

“This is what we have been delivering in the micro-finance and agribusiness sector in Nigeria.”

The firm has played key role in promoting agro-business in Nigeria- a contribution vital to the diversification of Nigeria’s oil-reliant economy.