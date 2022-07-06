Singer Eedris Abdulkareem Diagnosed With Kidney Failure

Nigeran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has called on his fans and well-meaning Nigerians to pray for him after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

A statement posted on his Instagram page (@abdulkareemeedris) on Wednesday said Abdulkareem had been undergoing dialysis at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

The statement said the singer found a kidney donor and will undergo surgery for a transplant in July.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face these challenging times.

“It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course. Actually, his spirit emboldens us.

“We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process. May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all. Amen,” the statement partly reads.