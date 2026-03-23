Dangote Sugar Seeks Shareholders’ Approval To Raise N500bn

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Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc plans to raise up to N500bn through a rights issue, in a move aimed at strengthening the company’s capital base and supporting its strategic financing needs.

The proposal will be presented at the company’s 20th Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will also be asked to approve the remuneration of non-executive directors and a set of resolutions that would enable the board to proceed with the capital raising, subject to regulatory approvals.

Under the proposal, the board of Dangote Sugar would be authorised to issue ordinary shares to existing shareholders through a rights issue on terms and at a time it considers appropriate.

The company said the fundraising would be subject to the approval of relevant regulatory authorities, while the offer itself could also be underwritten on terms to be determined by the directors.

The planned transaction would rank among the largest capital-raising exercises in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector in recent years and signals the company’s intention to shore up funding as it navigates expansion requirements and broader market pressures.

As part of the arrangement, any shares not taken up by existing shareholders within the stipulated offer period may be made available to other shareholders who indicate interest in acquiring additional stock, in line with regulatory requirements and terms to be set by the directors.

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This structure is designed to improve subscription levels and ensure wider participation among the company’s investor base.

Dangote Sugar is also seeking shareholder approval to increase its share capital by the exact number of shares required to accommodate the new ordinary shares to be issued under the rights offer.

The board would, upon determining the final terms of the issue, be empowered to pass the necessary resolutions to enlarge the company’s capital, allot the new shares, address fractional holdings in line with applicable laws and cancel any shares left unallotted after the completion of the exercise.

In addition, the company is asking shareholders to authorise the directors to apply outstanding amounts advanced to the business by existing shareholders, whether classified as shareholder loans or under other funding arrangements, as payment for shares that may be subscribed for under the rights issue.

The provision could allow part of the company’s existing obligations to shareholders to be converted into equity, depending on agreements reached between the company and the affected shareholders.

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Following the completion of the capital raise and the allotment of the new shares, Dangote Sugar said its Memorandum and Articles of Association would be amended as necessary to reflect the new issued share capital.

The proposed N500bn fundraising points to a major balance sheet restructuring effort by the sugar producer and underlines the scale of financing the company may be seeking to support its operations, investments and long-term growth objectives.

Rights issues are commonly used by listed companies to raise fresh capital from existing shareholders while preserving their pre-emptive rights.

Dangote Sugar, one of Nigeria’s leading sugar producers, has in recent years remained a key player in the country’s food and consumer goods industry.

Beyond the capital raise, the AGM will also consider approval for the remuneration of the company’s non-executive directors, reflecting broader corporate governance matters scheduled for shareholder consideration at the meeting.

With the proposed rights issue now before investors, market attention is likely to focus on the final structure of the offer, the level of shareholder participation and the strategic use of the proceeds should the plan secure the required approvals.