Kano Emirs Suspend Durbars

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Tension eased in Kano following the decision by rival emirate claimants Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, to suspend all planned Eid-el-Kabir durbar activities in the state.

The two traditional leaders had earlier scheduled separate processions—Hawan Daushe and Hawan Nassarawa—but shelved the events in compliance with directives from the Kano State Police Command, which cited security concerns.

Both decisions were announced in separate briefings, with aides to the emirs confirming that the move was aimed at preventing any breakdown of law and order amid plans for parallel celebrations.

Speaking on behalf of Sanusi, Matawallen Kano, Aliyu Ibrahim, said the suspension was necessary to maintain peace and ensure a hitch-free Eid celebration.

Similarly, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, announced the decision for Bayero, stating that it was taken in obedience to police directives and in the overall interest of stability in the state.

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He added that they remained law-abiding and committed to cooperating with security agencies to sustain peace in Kano.