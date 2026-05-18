Soludo Bans Souvenirs, Presentation Of Cow, Goat In Funerals

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The Anambra State Government has ordered a legislative ban on the presentation of items, including cows, goats and other expensive gifts, during condolence visits.

The development followed a recent legislation enacted by the Anambra State House of Assembly on Monday, aimed at regulating burial and funeral ceremony activities in the state.

The state government viewed the ban as a major step towards curbing extravagant funeral practices, thus reducing extravagant spending and week-long funeral activities that disrupt working days.

Under the legislation, “No person shall give to the deceased person’s family, as a condolence gift, any item exceeding money, one jar of palm wine, one carton of beer and one crate of soft drinks.

“All burial and funeral ceremonies are now restricted to Saturdays only. Midweek (Monday to Friday) burials are prohibited. All burial ceremonies must be completed within one day.

“Public display of caskets for advertisement or sale is barred, and dancing with caskets is prohibited.”

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The burial law also demands that all burial ceremonies must be completed within one day, and wake-keeping ceremonies have been entirely abolished.

“Vigil masses, services of songs and related religious activities must end by 9pm, and no food, drinks, live bands or cultural entertainment may be provided during such events.

“The law also prohibits the erection of billboards, banners and posters of deceased persons anywhere in the state.

Only directional signs leading to burial venues are permitted, and they cannot be displayed earlier than seven days before the burial date.

Undertakers are limited to six persons during funeral activities.

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“Corpses are not to remain in mortuaries beyond two months from the date of death.

“Any corpse kept longer risks being classified as a ‘rejected corpse’ and may be buried in government-designated burial grounds to be established in every community.”

The legislation aims to limit excessive spending during funerals by making food and drinks optional for guests and prohibiting the sharing of souvenirs.

Second funeral rites are not allowed, except in cases related to a legacy.

The wearing of uniform attire, commonly known as ‘aso ebi’, is restricted to immediate family members, church groups, ‘umunna’, ‘umuada’, and ‘iyom di’, where applicable.

“To ensure compliance, the state will establish monitoring and implementation committees in various communities.

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“These committees will oversee the registration of deaths, approve burial ceremonies, and monitor adherence to the law.”

The legislation further placed a fine of N100,000 for offenders, or up to six months in prison, or both.