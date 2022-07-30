63 SHARES Share Tweet

Prof Chukwuma Soludo ‘is an uncommon statesman, stickler for good governance and firm believer in the principle of equity’.

This was stated by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weekend, in its goodwill message to mark Soludo’s 62nd birthday. The message was signed by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

According to the statement, “Governor Soludo has consistently charted a course of service for the good of humanity. His sterling leadership qualities in managing the affairs of society and embodying the hope of a better society culminated in his well-deserved election as the fifth democratically elected governor of Anambra State in 2021 even in the face of mounting challenges.”

Ohanaeze commended Soludo for his devotion to the Igbo cause.

Ogbonnia stated that, “At the Ohanaeze Ndigbo level, Prof Soludo has demonstrated uncanny commitment and devotion to the Igbo cause in Nigeria; and has courageously advocated for the enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria as a way of addressing the gross injustice against the Igbo in the country.

“He is a soldier of conscience and truth, as well as a fearless crusader for justice, equity and fairness. He has meritoriously served Ohanaeze Ndigbo in various capacities and was until recently the chairman of the Ohanaeze Planning and Strategy Committee.”

Ohanaeze further recalled that the Anambra governor was central in drafting and presenting the Igbo position in Nigeria at the famous ‘Awka Declaration’ at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, in 2018 wherein he remarked that: “The position of Ndigbo is to seek a transformed Nigeria that works for every Nigerian citizen, a level playing field for all Nigerians to enjoy freedom, liberty, fairness, equity and justice to maximize their fullest potential.”

Ohanaeze prayed God to keep Soludo ‘in good health, peace of mind and grant [him] uncommon knowledge and wisdom in the service to humanity.