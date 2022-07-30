Anambra Business Man Donates Building To Police

55 SHARES Share Tweet

One Chief Austin Oguejifor, the executive director, Rotech Energy Service Limited, weekend, donated a building to the Anambra State Police Command to enhance security in the area.

The building, located at Nkwelle Ezunaka, would be used as a police station/base, our reporter gathered.

The donor said the gesture was to enhance security of lives and property in the area.

The state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, while receiving the buiding, reaffirmed the command’s commitment towards peace and safety in the state.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this on Saturday, said the CP was represented by the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of operations in the state police command, DCP Aderemi Adeoye.

The CP, according to Ikenga, described the edifice as ‘a step in the right direction and a progressive endeavour to enhance the safety for the residents, especially nearby areas, like Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, expressway, tollgate, and abattoir’.

CP Echeng also described the donor’s goodwill as timely and ‘one that will assist the command in the effective policing, especially as it concerns quick response to distress calls in the area’.