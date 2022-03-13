Someone Threatening To Kill Me In Seven Days–Portable

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has alleged that someone is threatening to kill him.

Portable who said this a video circulating on social media called on security agencies to arrest those behind the threat.

Sharing videos on his Instagram page, the singer in a blend of Yoruba and Pidgin English revealed that he is being threatened by one Yusuf Ija-Omode.

He further explained that Ija-Omode had earlier accused him of robbery and had been on his trail for a long time.

Portable claimed that last December, Ija-Omode Yusuf stripped him naked and accused him of stealing an iPhone and commercial tricycle.

He said, “You say you are powerful but I have God, I know influential people, and have MOPOL.

“They want to kill me. They have given me seven days. He has asked them to kill me. He went to report me to the police, he doesn’t know policemen are my fans. He reported me to soldiers, soldiers guard me.”