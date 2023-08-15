‘Sounds Rigged To Me’ — Trump Reacts To Fresh Indictment By U.S Jury

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an indictment approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the U.S. state of Georgia “rigged”.

Trump added that it was deliberately presented in the midst of his political campaign and that the move was a “witch hunt.”

On Monday night, the Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump on 13 criminal charges related to an investigation into an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.

“And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me!

“Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

He also said the “witch hunt” continued, calling the district attorney “out of control and very corrupt.”

Several of the charges Trump is facing include violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, and forgery, among others.

Eighteen other associates have been also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponise the U.S. justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 U.S. presidential election and has denied any wrongdoing.