BREAKING: After THE WHISTLER Report, FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele

The federal government has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to withdraw the illegal possession of firearms charges against the embattled governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, filed by the Department of State Services(DSS).

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, equally instituted fresh charges against the CBN governor.

The legal team of FG was said to have made the oral application before the court on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER was told by an official within the DSS that the charges filed against Emefiele were in the interim (in view of the FCT High Court verdict mandating the secret service to sue him within one week) and may be amended after proceedings have commenced.

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s counsel, Joseph Daudu SAN, raised objection to the application for fresh charges by the federal government, adding the applicant must admit its non-compliance to court orders.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo subsequently adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 for ruling.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on June 9 suspended the CBN governor from office, to enable investigation into allegations against him.

The CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Operations, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, was subsequently directed by the president to step in an acting capacity.

Emefiele was arrested by the DSS afterward and has since been at its detention facility.