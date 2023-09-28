South East May Lose Relevance If Insecurity Is Not Tackled- Anyim

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that the increasing insecurity situation in the South East region may cause the region to lose political relevance.

Anyim said this on Thursday during the ongoing Security and Economic Summit in Owerri, Imo State.

He advised the leaders in the region to engage agitators to know and understand their actual yearnings.

He told the forum that the factors leading to the Nigeria Biafra civil war of 1967 appeared not to be the same with the current agitators.

He said, “Yet, the circumstances which led to the Nigerian civil war in 1967, appeared not to be same with the current agitation by these separatist groups.

“This is why the leaders of the South East should look inward by bringing the agitators closer to actually understand their yearnings.

“The leaders should come out openly and make a strong statement in order to douse the tension rather than turning deaf ears to the activities of the agitators.

“I fear that sooner than later, South East may lose political relevance and may no longer be favourable for any electoral exercise due to insecurity.

“This is the time to put an end to this menace and return the land to its peaceful and harmonious state. Let us utilize this opportunity by stating our position clearly without politicizing it. I believe the situation will return to normalcy.”