Sowore Leads Free-Nnamdi-Kanu Protest In Abia
Nigerian human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoleye Sowore has led a protest demanding the release of convicted IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.
The protest took place around the busy Ariaria International Market, one of the largest commercial hubs in southeastern Nigeria.
The protesters moved through sections of the market carrying banners and chanting solidarity slogans as they called for the freedom of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
One of the most visible banners seen among the crowd bore the inscription: COALITION OF LOVERS OF FREEDOM, FREE OUR LEADER MAZI NNAMDI KANU, as demonstrators continued marching toward the A-Line section of the Ariaria International Market, drawing the attention of traders and passersby.
The protest began with a modest turnout but rapidly expanded as more individuals joined the procession.
The crowd grew as participants moved deeper into the market corridors, with chants, placards and coordinated movement turning the demonstration into a major public spectacle within the bustling trading environment.
The presence of Sowore added a new dimension to the demonstration, attracting additional attention from traders and residents who gathered along the streets and market lanes to watch the unfolding scene.
The Ariaria market environment, usually dominated by commercial activity and bargaining voices, is now witnessing loud chants and coordinated movement by protesters waving banners and placards.
The demonstration highlights the continued agitation surrounding the detention of Kanu, whose supporters across parts of southeastern Nigeria have repeatedly demanded his release.