Speeding Driver Loses Control, Kills One In Lagos

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An unnamed driver of an unregistered white Mercedes Benz, on Saturday, lost control as a result of speeding, killing a passerby in Lagos State.

The incident happened around Yaya Abatan by College Road, Ogba in the Ikeja area of the state.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the driver after losing control, hit the victim who died instantly.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the driver was apprehended by officials of the agency while he was trying to run away.

Lifeless body of accident victim

“LASTMA personnel apprehended the driver while running away after he saw that the innocent passerby has died as a result of the accident,” Adebayo said.

Advertisement

According to him, the driver has been handed over to policemen from Area ‘G’ Police Command who were at the scene of the accident for further investigations.

The vehicle has since been cleared off the road for free vehicular movement, while family members of the deceased later came and removed the corpse.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, has cautioned motorists to stop over speeding, obey road signs and speed limit while driving on the road particularly at this ‘Ember Months’ period.